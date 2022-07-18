Are Alia And Ranbir Expecting Twins? Here's How Shamshera Actor Has Left Fans Stunned

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced that they will soon be parents, it created a buzz on the internet. Fans have been gushing over the news due to which the couple has been making the headlines. Now, the seems that Ranbir has dropped a hint about having twins.

During a recent interview with Film Companion hinted that he might be having twins. While the actor was asked to play the game of two truths and a lie, his answer stunned a lot of people.

“I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," Ranbir said as quoted by the publication.

With this answer from the actor, netizens are keen to know whether the couple is expecting twins. How the two of his truth coincide as he will be a part of a huge mythological film Brahmastra, therefore, ‘I am going to be a part of a very big mythological film’ and the other one indicates his wife Alia's pregnancy as the couple recently announced the pregnancy, therefore “I am having twins" statement seems the perfect hint. The one lie he said was "I am taking a long break from work."

As soon as the news broke on the internet, netizens were filled with joy. While one user also explained why Ranbir's remark about taking a long break is a lie because the actor has several films in his pipeline.

“Long break from work looks a lie as he has just returned. He has 2 more movies after Brahmastra (Animal and Luv Ranjan’s Romcom). Moreover Brahmastra 2 & 3 also in line," the comment read.

In June, Alia gave a major shocker to all her fans when she took to her Instagram and shared a post where she informed all her fans that she is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier this year, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. Only close friends and the family members of the actors were invited to the wedding.

Meanwhile, on Ranbir's work front, the actor has a bunch of projects in his pipeline including Shamshera, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’, and Luv Ranjan’s untitled next. Other than that, Ranbir's much-anticipated film Brahamastra alongside his wife Alia will hit the big screens on September 9.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in her OTT debut with her maiden production ‘Darlings’ which will premiere on Netflix on August 5. The actress recently completed the shoot for his Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’, which also stars Gal Gadot. Alia will also have Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ in her kitty.