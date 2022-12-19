Archies: Zoya Akhtar Announces Wrap With Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya In Christmas-Themed Party

The stellar cast of Archies has finally wrapped up filming for the much-anticipated project of the upcoming year. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar announced the same by sharing some glimpses of the wrap-up via her Instagram handle. As evident from the pics and videos, it seemed like the entire team of Archies celebrated the last day of filming with a Christmas-themed party.

The pictures saw Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina posing in all love with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude," she wrote in the caption, adding a red heart emoticon with post.

Soon after Zoya shared the heartfelt post from the film's wrap up party, fans dropped love to the post, as evident from the comments section. A fan wrote, "Congratulations Mama bear, though you look like you could totally be one the cubs. what a great experience working with you and the entire cast and crew! Archies all the way!" another fan commented, "The most beautiful girl @zoieakhtar who tells the most beautiful stories can’t wait for this one."

Farhan Akhtar also congratulated Zoya for her frothcoming flick as he commented, "Congratulations team Archie’s."

Recently, Zoya also spoke about the honour of adapting the feature film from the popular comics, Archie. According to HT, she said, "It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive. We have set it in the Anglo-Indian community in India and can't wait to transport you to the magical, fictional town of Riverdale."

Set against the backdrop of the 1960s, The Archies will mark the debut of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, among others. Apart from these new faces, the film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina in supporting roles. The Archies' will arrive on Netflix in 2023.