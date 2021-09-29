New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu left everyone in shock when he resigned as Punjab Congress chief on September 28, Tuesday. The drastic turn of events suddenly triggered multiple reactions and hilarious memes from Twitterati. But surprisingly the name which was trending online was not just of Sidhu but actress Archana Puran Singh too.

Yes, this is because the comedy show titles 'The Kapil Sharma Show' where she currently appears as a permanent guest in had Sidhu in place of her. But as he went to explore his political journey, she replaced him. However, now as soon as the news of his resignation came people started speculating that she will be asked to leave the show. And as people churned out crazy memes for the same, Archana took to her official social media handle to react to the same.

She shared a post on her Instagram where she uploaded a series of memes featuring her regarding the latest resignation of Sidhu. Archana captioned the post saying, "I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka"

Take a look at Archana Puran Singh's Instagram post here:

Isn't it super funny?

Well, we must say Archana Puran Singh's got a crazy sense of humour.

For the unversed, The Kapil Sharma Show is a comedy chat show where celebrities come as guests and interact with the host and audience. Meanwhile, apart from her, the show has Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lahri, Krushna Abhishek and others.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal