Archana Gautam Opens Up About Her Stint In Bigg Boss 16, 'I Have Given My Heart Out And Played Fair...'

Bigg Biss 16 came to an end on February 12, 2023, with MC Stan taking home the prestigious trophy. the Top 4 finalists included Stan, Shiv Thakare, Pariyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam. The latter couldn't make it to the finale and durng her exit from the show, she broke down into tears.

Now, days after the show concluded, Archana Gautam revealed if she was happy with her Bigg Boss stint or not. She said in an interview that she 'played well' in the reality and also expressed her gratitude towards fans for supporting her throughout the journey.

According to News 18, Archana said, "I am very happy with my journey in bigboss16 as I have given my heart out and played fair also in my eyes I am a winner as the love my fans a lot because they have supported me throughout my journey."

She further added, "Winning and losing is part and parcel of life and we should always believe in ourselves that’s what makes us unique and different from others. Life is a race and not everyone can win it similarly destiny is already written and you get what is fixed."

"I am happy that I could make my own recognition and my fans love me madly. I have secured a place in my fans’ hearts and I am very happy," Archana concluded.

Archana Gautam also attended BB 16 party hosted by Farah Khan Kunder. During the party, she was seen shaking a leg with Shiv Thakare. Sharing the video of same, Gautam wrote, "enjoyed dance with @farahkhankunder & @shivthakare9." Take a look:

Soon after her exit from BB 16, she spoke to the media and said, "I think I should have sat with a few people to understand the nuances of the game. Ab mujhe samajh aaya hai ki ye jo Bigg Boss ka game hai na ye dosti ka game hai, utaar-chaddhav ka game aur apki personality ka game hai (Now I have understood that Bigg Boss is all about friendship and about one’s true personality)."