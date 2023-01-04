Archana Gautam Gets Into An Ugly Spat With MC Stan, Calls Him 'Bigg Boss’s Servant’ | Watch

Archana Gautam and MC Stan are currently in the show Bigg Boss 16 (Image Credits:@Muzzammilthakur/Twitter)

The popular Television reality shows Bigg Boss 16 has become the playground of nasty fights and arguments where the audience loves the daily dose of drama and controversy brewing inside the house contestants of the show.

Recently, a heated argument took place between Bigg Boss 16 inmates Archana Gautam and MC Stan inside the house. In the released promo of an episode, the two can be seen briefly shouting at each other, where Archana Gautam goes ahead arguing and is seen making nasty comments about MC Stan.

In the posted video by ColorsTV, Archana can be seen screaming at MC Stan, where she stated, "Kab tak janta ki khayraat mein rahega yaha pe? Janta aese ghatiya logo ko pasand nahi karti. Iske saare fans ko main bolna chahti hun isne jharu nahi lagayi bhaiyya?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Next, MC Stan can be seen all fumed up as he says, "Tere baap ka naukar hai kya?", to which Archana replied, "Mera baap Bigg Boss hai, uska toh naukar hai na", where quickly Stan asks her, "Tera baap hai Bigg Boss?" and soon made a comment about Archana's mother.

Archana further blasted him and said, "Sharam nahi aarahi Bigg Boss ke baare mein aesa bol raha hai? Teri ma hai ya nahi hai? Kaamchor. Bakwas mat kar. Jiske ghar pe rozi roti kha raha hai usi ko bol raha hai aesa" MC Stan repeatedly called her 'shemdi' meaning a girl with a runny nose.

Archana is then seen laughing when she says, "See Bigg Boss, he has gone mad. Salman sir se dandh lagegi. Tere jaese ghatiya ko Salman sir dekhenge" where MC Stan said, "Tu mere ko mat bol ghatiya."

The conversation went further, where Archana Gautam responded, "Tu ghatiya tha, ghatiya hai aur ghatiya rahega. Jo dusre ki maa ki respect nahi karsakta woh ghatiya hai. Tere jaese ghatiya logo ko Salman Khan sir dekhenge. Phut yaha se."

The video soon ends with MC Stan telling Archana Gautam "Tere baap ka ghar hai kya, wapis se bol raha hun ?" seemingly wishing to create more drama, controversy, and arguments.

Bigg Boss 16, airs from Monday to Friday at 10:00 PM, whereas the show airs at 9:00 PM on ColorsTV on Saturday and Sunday. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show episodes can also be seen on the Voot app.