Arbaaz Khan Plays Tennis Legend Roger Federer In New Ad; We Bet It Will Make You Go ROFL | Watch

Actor and director Arbaaz Khan portrayed former tennis star Roger Federer in a new advertisement. The video features Arbaaz claiming to be the "greatest player in the world" while playing tennis poorly and cursing in Hindi after injuring his foot.

The monochromatic video showcases Arbaaz dressed in athletic attire, including a headband reminiscent of Roger Federer. He refers to himself as "tennis legend Roger Federer" and states "This is how I became the world's greatest player."

Arbaaz is seen performing poorly while playing tennis and even substitutes Federer's forehand with a cricket straight drive. After one final shot, the tennis ball goes out of bounds and strikes a parked car. He then concludes by saying "Maybe not everyone can become a tennis legend..." Arbaaz worked with a brand that partners with technology-focused companies.

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "This is just unreal." Another one said, "Now someone cast Roger Federer as Arbaaz Khan please." Many also went on to call Arbaaz's ad 'too good.'

Arbaaz is frequently referred to as a lookalike of Roger Federer, resulting in a viral meme trend on Twitter. In 2019, Arbaaz spoke with the Hindustan Times about the comparison and stated, "I'm aware of this similarity that is being drawn. Not sure if he [Federer] is aware, too (laughs). But, but I'd love to meet him in person. I'm a huge Federer fan. I've come to know that he has a house in Dubai and when he plays the Dubai Open, he stays there. I plan to try and meet him during that time."

Arbaaz Khan is the son of Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and the brother of actors Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira and Arpita Khan Sharma. He recently appeared in the Sony Liv series Tanaav, which stars Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Satyadeep Misra, Zarina Wahab, and Sukhmani Sadana among others. Set in Kashmir in 2017, Tanaav is a fictional thriller that revolves around a special force.