New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum has passed away. The grammy and Oscar winner composer posted a picture of her mother on social media and confirmed the news. It is reported that his mother passed away due to ill health and her cremation is going to take later today.

Rahman's mother Kareema was married to Rajagopala Kulashekharan. Rahman's father was an Indian music composer and he did part in Malayalam films. He composed music for several films (23 in Malayalam with 127 songs), and was the music conductor for more than 100 films. He marked his debut with 'Chotta Muthal Chudala Vare', and that song became a hit number in Kerala.

Rahman was very close to his mother and he had revealed about the bond he shared with his mother in several interviews. He has also said in an interview that it was his mother who decided that AR Rahman would take music in the future.

He also said that the relationship he shared with his mother was no relationship in films where mother and son used to hug every time but it was different as they shared a different bond and used to connect at a different level. Rahman's father passed away when he was 9-years-old and he was raised by his mother Kareeema Begum.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma