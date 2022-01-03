New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary musician AR Rahman's eldest daughter Khatija Rahman recently got engaged to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed, a sound engineer. The couple got engaged on December 29, 2021, in presence of close family and loved ones. Announcing her engagement on Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture collage featuring her from the ceremony and Riyasdeen's monochrome image.

In the image, Khatija is looking beautiful in a pink Indian outfit along with a matching mask. She accessorised her look with maangtika and kept her makeup neutral. Sharing the image, she wrote, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 786 Khatija Rahman (@khatija.rahman)

Soon after she dropped the most, several B-town singers dropped congratulatory messages in her comment section. Singer Neeti Mohan wrote, "Many many congratulations. This is such a wonderful moment. @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan." Harshdeep Kaur commented, "Congratulations to the both of you. God Bless!!" Shweta Pandit wrote, "Little baby girl is all set to walk the aisle. So happy for you @khatija.rahman." Jonita Gandhi wrote, "So happy for you!" with a heart and sad emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khatija Rahman made her singing debut with her father’s composition in the film Enthiran. She sang, "O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha", alongside the legendary singer S. P. Balasubramanyam and father AR Rahman. Reportedly, she was only 14 when she sang the song. Also, she has performed along with her father during Mumbai's U2 concert in 2019. Not just this, her song 'Rock A Bye Baby' from the Netflix film Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon, was well appreciated.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv