New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular Indian film composer, record producer, and singer AR Rahman's eldest daughter Khatija Rahman tied the knot with sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The singer the good news with his fans through his social media account. AR Rahman's son-in-law Riyasdeen hails from Tamil Nadu and works as a sound engineer at AR Rahman Live.

Taking to Instagram, AR Rahman shared a family picture, in which AR Rahman, his wife, Saira Banu, and their kids, Ameen and Rahima, posing with the newlyweds. Meanwhile, in the picture, the groom can be seen donning an ivory white sherwani, whereas Khatija is seen in a beige floral attire.

Sharing the picture, AR Rahman wrote, “May the Almighty bless the couple… thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige."

Soon after the picture went online, fans showered the photo with their love. Apart from fans, peers from the industry also congratulated the singer on the good news. Singer Shreya Ghoshal commented, “Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple." while Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala wrote, “Congratulations"

Khatija also shared a picture on her Instagram handle, where she and Riyasdeen can be seen looking away as they posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Khatija wrote, "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man".

Back on December 29 last year Khatija Rahman got engaged with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The news was shared by Riyasdeen on his Instagram handle on January 02.

Taking to Instagram, Riyasdeen shared a collage of him and Khatija and penned a long note.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones."

