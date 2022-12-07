AR Rahman Posts Pic With SRK, Fans Say 'Two game changers in 1 frame'

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman surprised his Instagram family on Wednesday by dropping an image of himself standing next to the Badshah of Bollywod Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea Movie Festival in Jeddah. The two, twinning in black ensembles, posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

AR Rahman performed at the film festival, while superstar Shah Rukh attended the event as a guest. Sharing two solo pictures from the event, the Academy Award-winning vocalist wrote "Thank you Red Sea Film Festival Jeddah for being such an amazing host! All of us loved being there," followed by a purple heart.

Not long after he published the post, their fans inundated the comment’s section with love and appreciation. While one person wrote, " God (heart eyes emoticons) two kings," another commented, "Two game changers in 1 frame."

King Khan also trended on social media yesterday after his son, Aryan Khan, announced his Bollywood debut.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Aryan said that he will be writing scripts, unlike his sister Suhana Khan, who is entering into the film industry as an actor.

He Instagrammed an image of his first movie script, which is being produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment and captioned it as, "Wrapped with the writing…can't wait to say action."

The proud father immediatedly took to the comment’s section and wrote, “Wow…thinking…believing…dreaming done, now onto dare…wish you the best for the first one. It's always special…"

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has been occupied with his upcoming projects. A couple of days back, he wrapped up the shoot for Dunki in Saudi Arabia and posted a video to update his fans about the location.

He also expressed gratitude toward the Ministry Of Culture of Saudi Arabia for superb locations, extraordinary arrangements and warm hospitality."

Sharing the post, he said, "A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth..."

Besides Dunki, Shah Rukh also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan. Recently, the producers had unveiled a fresh image from the flick.

Yash Raj Films shared the poster on their official Twitter handle and captioned it, "Get. Set. Boom! Celebrate Pathaan with YRF 50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Get. Set. Boom! 🔥

Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. https://t.co/N2hAejQtY8 pic.twitter.com/2wkfHMlA9I — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 7, 2022

The actor also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara in his kitty.