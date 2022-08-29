AR Rahman Now Has Street Named After Him In Canada

Music Maestro AR Rahman on Monday has been honoured by the City of Markham, Canada, by naming a street after him. The singer-composer took to social media to announce the news and thanked the Mayor of Markham, Frank Scarpitti, for this honour. He further thanked his fans in India and all the people who worked with him for their constant love and support. Rahman also shared some pictures on social media from the event.

Sharing the news, AR Rahman wrote, "Honoured and grateful for this recognition from @cityofmarkham and @frankscarpitti and the people of Canada".

In the statement, AR Rahman said, "I never imagined this ever in my life. I am grateful to all of you, the Mayor of Markham, Canada (Frank Scarpitti) and counsellors, the Indian Consulate General (Apoorva Srivastava) and the people of Canada. The name A.R. Rahman is not mine. It means merciful. The merciful is the quality of the common God we all have and one can only be the servant of merciful. So let that name bring peace, prosperity, happiness and health to all people living in Canada. God bless you all."

He further thanked the people of India for all the love and support and also thanked the people who work with him and inspired him. "I want to thank my brothers and sisters of India for all the love. All the creative people who worked with me, who gave me the inspiration to rise up and celebrate hundred years of cinema; with all the legends included. I am a very small drop in the ocean," he added.

"I feel like this gives me immense responsibility to do much more and be inspiring; not to get tired and not to retire...yet. Even if I get tired I'll remember that I have more things to do, more people to connect, more bridges to cross," the statement further reads.

A. R. Rahman made his debut in Indian Music Industry in 1992 with the film Roja. He has composed the music for the upcoming films including Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra. He last worked on the action film Heropanti 2.