New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Music maestro AR Rahman, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshay Kumar, actress Pooja Hegde, and Nayanthara are among the other renowned film celebs who are all set to walk the red carpet for the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022. Apart from these celebs, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur will be the one who will lead the delegation from India to Cannes. The film festival will begin on May 17 and will come to an end on May 28.

A week earlier, India was announced as the official 'country of honour' at Cannes Film Market also known as Marche' Du Films. For the unversed, the Cannes Film Market will take place on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival. This is for the first time in history when India is named the official `Country of Honour` at the upcoming Marche` Du Film.

Apart from that as per a press release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the event is going to be a gala time for all the Indian audience. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone will also attend the event. However, the actress will be a part of the eight-member competition jury of the Cannes Film Festival.

A lot of renowned personalities will be seen at the huge event and the name celebrities will also comprise folk singer Mame Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vani Tripathi, CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and music composer Ricky Rej. Cannes Film Festival is considered as one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world.

Actor R. Madhavan's film Rocketry will also have its world premiere at the film festival. Delhi-based filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes, India's sole cinematic representation at the main festival, will premiere in the 'Special Screening' segment at the gala.

Currently, India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence as well as the 75th anniversary of France-India diplomatic relations.

