AR Rahman Guwahati Concert: Check Date, Time, Ticket Price And How To Book Tickets

Oscar-winning singer-music composer, AR Rahman, is all set to rock Guwahati in his live concert. The veteran music director will be performing in the Northeastern state of India. The concert's name is 'Concert for Peace' in which the music maestro will perform some of his hit songs.

According to BookMyShow, The largest media company in the area, Pride East Entertainments Private Limited, the producer of News Live, the number-one Assamese news channel, is presenting AR Rahman's Concert for Peace. Here's all the information about the ticket prices:

AR Rahman's Guwahati concert will take place on February 1, 2023 at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara. It is expected that Rahman will be enthralling an estimated 35,000-plus crowd. The ticket price starts from Rs 2000 and goes up to Rs 1.5 lakh and will be available in Diamond, gold, and silver categories.

For the event, there are additional tickets priced at Rs. 3000, Rs. 4000, Rs. 5000, Rs. 6000, Rs. 10000, Rs. 15000, and Rs. 20000. The tickets can be booked on BookMyShow and Paytm Insider.

AR Rahman is touted as one of the most successful music composers in India and recently, he shared about the ups and downs in his musical career. According to TrueScoop, Rahman said, "if I say something bad to somebody actually, it hurts me more than another person because our conscience is all pure. It’s the spirit in everybody all of us when you do something which is unjust when you say something which is harsh or hateful that person doesn’t suffer, you suffer."

He further added, "Hatred takes away an individual's empathy and consciousness. So, I personally feel like I don’t have space for that. I have so much of things to do in life that I can’t contain it, even if I have it."