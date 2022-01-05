New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The renowned music legend Allah Rakha Rahman also known as AR Rahman will celebrate his 55th birthday tomorrow (January 06). AR Rahman composed unforgettable music and became a global icon. The musician began his career with the Tamil film Roja, and since then he never turned back. AR Rahman's contribution to the music industry is commendable as he has created some of the best soundtracks.

In honor of his limitless talents, we have listed down his best works over the years. From Chaiyya Chaiyya to Tum Tak, here are five iconic songs of AR Rahman.

1. Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se

The Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Sewon both musical and dancing accolades, courtesy AR Rahman and Farah Khan. The song is written by Gulzar, sung by Sukhwinder Singh, and composed by AR Rahman.

2. Luka Chuppi from Rang De Basanti

Luka Chuppi will definitely leave you with teary-eye. The song is from the movie Rang De Basanti. The movie features Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, and others. The song is sung by AR Rahman and veteran Lata Mangeshkar.

3. Jashn-e-Bahaara from Jodhaa Akbar

Helmed by Gowariker Jodhaa Akbar is a historic drama released in 2008. The soundtrack was a huge hit, and people across the country loved the romantic track.

4. Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire

One of the most iconic songs of AR Rahman is 'Jai Ho' from the movie Slumdog Millionaire. The song won Rahman the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

5. Tum Tak from Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa's most popular track 'Tum Tak' won millions of hearts. The movie is a romantic drama and features Dhanush and Sonam K Ahuja. Released in 2013, the movie was helmed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen