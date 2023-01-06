AR Rahman Birthday: From Dil Se To Luka Chupi, 5 Songs By Iconic Music Maestro To Add To Your Playlist

Academy award winner music composer, singer, songwriter, and record producer AR Rahman is celebrating his 56th birthday on January 6. Starting his iconic career in the 80s' Rahman has written a song for everyone on every occasion in every genre.

There's no denying the fact that AR Rahman is a legendary musical maestro and is hailed to be one of the greatest musicians of all time. Reigning in the Bollywood industry since the early 90s and over the years dominating the entertainment world with his muse, he has given some of the most popular hits.

From the albums of 'Roja', 'Taal', 'Lagaan', 'Rang De Basanti', to 'Rockstar', and 'Ok Jaanu' he is still ringing his compositions on everybody's mind with his melodious songs and with his captivating voice. Let's take a look at his top 5 most popular songs of all time from the B-town world.

Chaiyya Chaiyya: Dil Se

Be it the music, the voice of the artists, or the actors grooving on a moving train, everything about this song from Shah Rukh Khan's famous film 'Dil Se' still gives you chills while dancing and is simply an icon.

The BBC World Service conducted a poll in 2022, where 7000 songs across the world were selected amongst which 155 countries voted for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya.' The energy of the composition by AR Rahman and the voice of Sukhwinder Singh will indeed push you toward the dance floor with the iconic steps to be in action.

Choti Si Aasha: Roja

The combination of Mani Ratnam's films and AR Rahman's compositions are simply a charismatic muse. One can simply listen to the songs and see the film decade after decade. Madhoo's introductory song from 'Roja' won several hearts with its soft beats and simple lyrics and is still a ring.

Minmini's beautiful voice matched the simplicity of the song which ultimately gave AR Rahman his first National Award for Best Music Direction.

Luka Chupi: Rang De Basanti

The lyrics, the voice, and the composition of 'Luka Chupi' from 'Rang De Basanti' will make you teary. The heartwarming voice of Lata Mangeshkar and the emotional scene of a mother grieving the death of her martyr son portrayed by Wahida Rehman is still an iconic number.

Tu Hi Re: Bombay

The album 'Bombay' touched several hearts, however, the romantic number featuring Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala is still a hit in every Indian household and wedding. Sung by the legendary Kavita Krishnamurthy, the music of AR Rahman and the lyrics of the song is keenly expressive.

Kun Faya Kun: Rockstar

The new generation was stunned by the release of the film 'Rockstar' and was amazed at the compositions of AR Rahman. Taking a phrase from Surah Yasin's chapter in the Quran which means 'Be and it is', only AR Rahman can turn it into a soothing qawwali featuring Ranbir Kapoor's heartfelt performance in the film. Sung by Mohit Chauhan and Javed Ali, the duo this justice to AR Rahman's composition.