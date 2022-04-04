Las Vegas | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The biggest musical gala, the 64th annual Grammy Awards recently concluded in Las Vegas. The annual musical gala was attended by Indian singer-songwriter and composer AR Rahman. He provided fans with a sneak peek into this year's ceremony by sharing pictures of the event on his social media.

The musician was wearing an abstract-printed yellow and brown colored blazer, while his son donned a full-sleeved multicolored shirt and paired it with classic black trousers and silver shoes.

Rahman, who arrived at the ceremony with his son, AR Ameen, took to his Twitter handle and posted a few images, live from the grand event. But what really caught every one eye was when this Indian superstar and his son met with famous South Korean band BTS and clicked photos with them.

Meanwhile, Rahman also shared pictures, wherein Rahman could be seen smiling for a selfie while seated beside his son at the Grammys ceremony, whereas in another one he along with his son could be seen gracing the red carpet of the event. Snapping up a selfie with son Ameen, AR Rahman captioned it, "Grammys," with a love-struck emoji.

For the unnerved, the notable musician has previously won two Grammy awards, both for 'Slumdog Millionaire'. He won the Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for motion picture, television, or other visual media and Best Song written for motion picture television or other visual media ('Jai Ho'). The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah.

