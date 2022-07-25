Aquaman Actor Jason Momoa Survives Head-On-Collision With Motorcyclist In LA

Aquaman fame Jason Momoa on Sunday survived a head-on collision with a motorcyclist. The actor was involved in a scary accident with a biker in Los Angeles, reports aceshowbiz.com.

As per the TMZ report, the actor was travelling on Old Topanga Canyon Road near the Calabasas area when a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction made contact with him coming around a curve.

The rider allegedly crossed into Jason's lane and struck the left front end of the actor's Oldsmobile muscle car, reports aceshowbiz.com. The collision sent the rider briefly flying into the air, at which point they reportedly ricocheted off Momoa's windshield before clearing the hood of his car to end up on the other side.

"As a result of this collision, Avagimyan was ejected from his motorcycle," the Independent reported, quoting the police. "After the collision, Momoa exited his vehicle to assist Avagimyan and was able to flag down a passing motorist to call 911."

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance for treatment of "minor, non-life threatening injuries", the police further said.

The actor, known for his love for vintage bikes and riding motorcycles, recently took to Instagram to share his Harley Davidson collection and promote 'On the Roam', his unscripted docuseries for Warner Bros. Discoveries.

The series will document the 'Game of Thrones' alum "as he travels across the United States to meet extraordinary people who are blazing their respective paths - including motorcycle fabricators, craftsmen, musicians and athletes - and making a difference in their industry."

Jason Momoa is known for playing the superhero Aquaman in the DC Cinematic Universe. He also starred as Khal Drogo in 'Game Of Thrones. He was last seen in Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet. He will next be seen in 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom' directed by James Wan.