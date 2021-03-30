This month, several high on drama films are set to release including Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, among others. Check out the list below:

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Due to the major surge in coronavirus cases, several films have shifted their release date. However, cinephiles do not need to worry about it, as there are some films which are going to release this month and is set to cheer you up. So, Bollywood buffs fasten your seat belts and prepare your popcorn bucket, and without further ado, let's get to know about the films that are postponed and the films which will release this month.

This month, several high on drama films are set to release including Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, among others. Check out the list below:

April 2021 Theatrical Release:

April 2: Koi Jaane Na

April 2: Flight

April 16: Aa Bhi Ja O Piya

April 23: Thalaivi

April 30: Sooryavanshi

April 2021 OTT Releases:

April 8: The Big Bull (Disney+Hotstar)

April 9: Hello Charlie (Amazon Prime Video)

April 9: Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix)

Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre was slated to be out on April 9. However, due to the rise in coronavirus cases, the release of the film has been postponed. Taking to social media, Emraan Hashmi shared a message, that reads, "The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon. Until then, stay safe! - Team #Chehre (sic)."

Apart from this, Rani Mukherji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 was earlier slated to release on April 23, but the film also got postponed due to a spike in covid19 cases. The trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Twitter, that reads, "#BuntyAurBabli2 - which was scheduled to release in *cinemas* on 23 April 2021 - has been postponed... #YRF will announce the new release date later."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma