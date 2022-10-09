'Appu Lives In Hearts Of Millions': PM Modi Extends Wishes Ahead Of Puneeth Rajkumar's Gandhada Gudi Release

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday praised late Kannada superstar Dr Puneeth Rajkumar and extended his best wishes to the team of 'Gandhada Gudi' ahead of his movie's release. The trailer of Gandhada Gudi dropped on Sunday and Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted that Puneet 'would have loved to share' the project with PM Narendra Modi in person as he always cherished the interaction with him.

She tweeted, "Namaste @narendramodi Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu's heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you & would have loved to share with you in person."

To this, PM Narendra Modi responded, "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour."

Ashwini further wrote, "Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. #GGMovie celebrates cinema & also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land."

The official synopsis reads, "GG: Gandhadagudi, Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu, is a true-to-life, multi-lingual feature film produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha. Dr Puneeth Rajkumar sheds all his stardom and sets out on a journey with Amoghavarsha to discover new stories and unravel secrets in a whole new immersive cinematic experience. #GGMovie is an epic musical celebration of our blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale. Complete with songs and the beauty of nature, it’s a family entertainer. From Karnataka, India to the world, with love."

Gandhada Gudi will release in theatres on October 28, 2022.