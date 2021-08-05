The actress said Nawaz was also present at the time of the incident but did not say a word in her defence. "Nawaz was there, the DOP (Director of Photography) was there, a female producer was there but nobody stood up for me".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh has won millions of hearts with her stunning performances in different movies. The actress has done some famous and hit films including Desi Boyzz, Inkaar, Bazaar among others. However, Chitrangada Singh is alos one of the many B-town actresses who have faced sexual harassment.

Chitrangada was finalised by Kushan Nandy's action thriller film Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqqui in the lead role. The actress even completed half of the film's shooting. However, the actress left the film midway and cited discomfort shooting an intimate scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She had at that time also alleged that she was sexually harassed on the sets of the film.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Chitrangada has opened up about the petrifying incident that happened with her on the sets of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. According to Chitraganda Singh, she was forced to do a steamy scene with her co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“When I shot for the film (Babumoshai Bandookbaaz), suddenly they came up with a titillating scene and asked me to do it with Nawazuddin. The director just ordered ‘apna petticoat uthao aur ragdo aapne aap ko', Chitrangada said as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

She further said, "by then I had tears in my eyes, but the director insisted me to keep doing whatever he said because he was the director of the film. I understood that It was just exploitation. I was angry, and I walked out".

The actress said Nawaz was also present at the time of the incident but did not say a word in her defence. "Nawaz was there, the DOP (Director of Photography) was there, a female producer was there but nobody stood up for me".

"And above all, during the film’s first press conference they very blatantly said we are glad she left as we got a better replacement". Chitrangada even recalled an incident when Nawaz, during a promotional event of the film, made a statement and said, "Humne toh do baar maza kar liye.”

Meanwhile, Kiran Shroff, who is the business partner of director Kushan Nandy, at that time, had said that all the allegations made by the actress were false as she started arriving late on the sets. The director himself denied the allegations of sexual harassment and said, "There was no issue about intimate scenes because she had already shot it. She had issues with the script and wanted certain things to be changed. It was her decision (to not do the film)".

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen