New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana welcomes little angel. The couple is now proud parents to a baby girl whom they have named Arzoie A Khurana. The elated actor shared the merry news on his social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a cute post unveiling the name of his daughter and captioned it with three heart emoticons.

As soon as he dropped the post, celebs started pouring in congratulatory wishes. Actress Mrunal Thakur was among the first celeb to drop "Congratulations" with a heart emoji, followed by Zara Khan, Darshan Kumaar, Isha Bhansali and others.

A few days ago, Aparshakti had shared a video from his wife's baby shower, wherein the whole family, including Ayushamann Khurana, with wife Tahira Kashyap and kids, having fun. He captioned the video as, "Achaaa Listen!! Kuckoo I love you"

Earlier, Aparshakti shared several pics from Aakriti's maternity photoshoot on his Instagram handle. He captioned one of the images as "We love being pregnant because now we get to eat for two ❤️ @aakritiahuja"

On the work front, Aparshakti will be soon be seen in Helmet, co-starring Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles. The film is tagged as India's first film on condoms. This is going to be his first lead film. Speaking about the film, the actor told IANS, "I had a great time shooting for Helmet. The cast and the crew became more than a family. Kudos to Rohan Shankar the writer and Satram the director of the film for creating such a fun world. Looking forward to sharing it with all of you." Helmed by Satram, the film will hit the theatres later this year.

