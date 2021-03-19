Well, it looks like it's just the perfect year for Aparshakti Khurana as this year he is going to do a solo film and will become a father too, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's raining good news in the tinsel-town, and another celebrity joining the line is Aparshakti Khurana. According to the report of Pinkvilla, the Dangal actor is soon going to be a father as he and his wife Aakriti are set to welcome their first child.

A source close to Pinkvilla said, "Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti are expecting their first child. The baby is expected to arrive in September, and their family is extremely happy for the couple. They can’t wait to welcome the newest addition in their family."

Well, it looks like it's just the perfect year for Aparshakti Khurana as this year he is going to do a solo film and will become a father too. However, the couple hasn't confirmed the news yet, but the netizens are eagerly waiting for the big announcement.

As soon as the news started doing rounds, many users started speculating that is he also going to announce the good news just the way other celebs did it.

Well, we are already excited about it, and we have compiled a list of celebs who recently adorably announced the big news by flaunting their baby bump.

Rannvijay Singha-Prianka Singha

TV host and actor Rannvijay Singha recently announced the good news on his social media as he shared a picture in which he was seen cradling the baby bump of his wife Prianka. The couple is set to welcome their second child and they are already parents to a daughter named Kainaat.

He shared the post with the caption that read, "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru. @priankasingha @singhakainaat."

Lisa Haydon-Dino Lalvani

Bollywood actress Lisa Haydon is also expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. She shared the big announcement on Instagram with a video. Her caption read, "#3 Coming this June."

Neeti Mohan-Nihaar Pandya

Bollywood playback singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya also announced that they are expecting their first child. They shared the big news with an Instagram post in which Neeti was showing off her baby bump. Her caption read, "1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second anniversary!!”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma