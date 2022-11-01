AP Dhillon Hospitalized After Suffering From An 'Unfortunate Injury' During A Recent Event, Postpones Upcoming Shows | Read

AP Dhillon took to his social media account to share the update about his health. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Singer AP Dhillon, who has become a rage amongst youngsters thanks to his chartbuster songs ‘Brown Munde’, ‘Insane’ and many others, postponed his upcoming shows. On Tuesday, the singer took to his social account to share the update with his fans.

Taking to his Instagram stories, AP Dhillon wrote, about suffering from an ‘unfortunate injury’ due to which he would not be able to perform in his upcoming shows. The ‘Summer High’ hitmaker also shared the rescheduled dates of his events.

“To all my fans in california... It breaks my heart to inform you that my shows in sf and la are being postponed due to an unfortunate injury that I suffered while on tour,” read AP Dhillon’s Instagram story.

“I'm doing well and am expected to fully recover, however I will not be able to perform at this time. I have been waiting eagerly to see you all and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you. See you all in a few weeks. Hang on to your tickets, they will be valid for the newly rescheduled dates,” wrote the artist via his Instagram account.

AP Dhillon also announced the new dates for his shows. “San Francisco, November 1st > December 13th, November 2nd > December 14th. Los Angeles, November 4th > December 11th,” wrote the singer in his story.

For the unversed, AP Dhillon, whose real name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, is an Indo-Canadian singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. The singer became a global sensation after five of his singles peaked on the Official Charts Company UK Asian and Punjabi charts, while his chartbuster songs "Majhail" and "Brown Munde" topped the charts.

The singer is known for songs including “Brown Munde”, which also featured the late singer Sidhu Moosewala in a special cameo. The song became an internet favorite and went viral on social media reels.