Ao Ashi Season 2 Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Japanese Series

The first season of the manga series, ‘Ao Ashi’, concluded on September 24, 2022. The sports-themed anime series received positive reviews and was widely loved by the audiences in its first season.

The much-hyped series is based on the life of Aoi Ashito, a third-year middle school student from Japan’s Ehime. The series enjoys great ratings across all platforms, with an IMDb rating of 8.1/10, 4.1/5 on Anime Planet, 80% on Anilist, and 8.15/10 on MyAnimeList.

The first season of ‘Ao Ashi’ aired for 24 episodes. The final episode of the season aired last week.

According to the official website of ‘Ao Ashi’, the synopsis for the 24th and final episode ofg the season read: “Ashito’s “bird’s-eye view” enabled the Esperion B team to break down Musashino’s iron-clad defence and score a goal to tie the game. Musashino’s team was confused by Ashito’s free-flowing movement, while Esperion was gaining momentum with the aim of winning the game. Striker Kaneda, too, could not hide his annoyance at Ashito’s success and growth…. Esperion is the challenger to Musashino, who reigns at the top of the Tokyo Metropolitan League. What will happen in the deadly battle between the two?”

Fans flooded social media sites to pour in their reviews of the season finale. One user on Twitter wrote, “Amazing episode to finish off the season. Makes me want to reread the manga again. Need the second season to be announced very soon.” Another wrote, “get me season 2 already, I need that stuff animated, because this just keeps getting better and better, ashito is incredible.”

Although the series has not officially been renewed for any new season, the series finale gave an insight as to what all fans can expect from season 2. With several other popular series like FLCL Shoegaze, Fafner in the Azure, and Rakudai Majo in the pipeline, it is being speculated that the football anime series might not premiere in the first half of 2023.

According to several reports, fans can expect the second season of the hit football anime series sometime in October 2023.