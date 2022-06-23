Anuskha Sharma's Flirtatious Comment On Hubby Virat Kohli's Picture Melts Fans Heart

Anushka Sharma and her Cricketer hubby Virat Kohli is one of the most loved couples by fans. Their cute chemistry every other day is adored by fans. Recently, former India Captain Virat Kohli shared a picture of him getting ready to train for the upcoming Test series and soon after Virat dropped the post, Anuskha couldn't wait to gush over her husband's cuteness with an adorable comment.

Anushka Sharma's comment on Virat Kohli's picture is currently gathering all the eyeballs and the fans can't stop gushing over the cute couple.

In the picture, the cricketer can be seen smiling in his cricket gear as someone clicks his picture from the practice session.

Sharing the post, the ex-Indian men's cricket captain wrote in the caption, "Practice well. Stay happy", to which his wife and the 'Zero' actor reacted with an adorable message. She commented, "And stay cutie" following with a heart eye and a heart emoji.

Fans swamped into the comment section with heart emojis and praised the love that the couple never fails to shower on each other.

Anushka and Virat recently went on a trip to an undisclosed location with their daughter Vamika and shared a lot of pictures from their vacation.

After dating for almost four years, the couple tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in an intimate wedding in Italy. In 2020, during the covid 19 pandemic, the couple announced on social media, that they were expecting their first child, which later became the most liked tweet in 2020. In January 2022 the couple was blessed with a baby girl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakada Express' where she will be seen portraying the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream directly on Netflix. She was last seen in 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan, which was released in 2018.

On the other hand, Virat is currently gearing up for the upcoming test match against England from July 1