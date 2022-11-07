Anushka Shetty Turns 41: 5 Facts About The ‘Baahubali’ Star That You Probably Didn’t Know

Anushka Shetty Birthday Special: The 'Arundhati' star has worked in over 49 films over a span of 17 years.

‘Baahubali’ star Anushka Shetty turned 41 on November 7. The diva, who has been away from the limelight for sometime, recently celebrated 17 years in the film industry.

Anushka Shetty made her acting debut with the 2005 Telugu film ‘Super’ and has since worked in over 49 films, predominantly in Telugu and Tamil.

Before becoming an overnight pan-India sensation with SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ franchise, Anushka Shetty wowed the audiences with her 2009 Telugu dark fantasy film ‘Arundhati’. The film won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Telugu).

On the occasion of Anushka Shetty’s birthday, take a look at 7 facts that you must know about the Telugu superstar:

Anushka Is Not Her Real Name

While the superstar has achieved all her success with her name ‘Anushka’, not many know that it isn’t actually her real name. Anushka Shetty's original name was Sweety, but during the auditions for her debut film ‘Super’, ‘Liger’ director Puri Jagannath changed her screen name to Anushka.

Learned Acting From Kodi Ramakrishna

Anushka Shetty learned acting from one of the most prolific film directors in Telugu cinema, Kodi Ramakrishna. The director worked with Anushka in his 2009-film ‘Arundhati’.

Holds A Bachelor Degree In Computers

Anushka Shetty received her Bachelor of Computer Applications degree from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore, the same college once attended by Deepika Padukone.

A Trained Yoga Instructor

During her college days, Anushka Shetty met spiritual leader Bharat Thakur for a meditation workshop called Tapasya'. The ‘Baahubali 2’ star became a yoga instructor shortly after.

Rumored Link Ups

Anushka Shetty has been linked to many of her co-stars in the past. The actor was rumored to be dating Nagarjuna Akinneni, whom she worked on her first film with. But Anushka’s most famous dating rumor was with ‘Baahubali’ co-star Prabhas. The co-actors were rumored to have been dating for several years and it was also reported that Anushka Shetty called off her wedding plans to be with Prabhas.