Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Leave For Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic Wedding In Udaipur | Watch

Anushka Sharma and her spouse Virat Kohli were seen at Mumbai airport on Tuesday wearing matching jackets with the letter 'A' written on them. They happily posed for photographers and it appears that they are headed to Udaipur to attend the wedding festivities of cricketer Hardik Pandya and his dancer wife Natasa Stankovic.

Anushka Sharma donned a black sweatshirt and purple pajamas with white shoes and a black cap, while Virat Kohli was dressed in a simple t-shirt and brown cargo pants. He paired this with a green jacket, brown cap, and white shoes.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After a paparazzo shared the video on Instagram of Anushka and Virat at the airport, fans admired their decision to wear comfortable clothes for their journey. One fan commented, "Gosh these two are so real... that's the way to travel... in comfy clothes."

Another fan remarked, "Comfortable for travel yes. But she is almost camouflaging. So nobody knows she’s an actress." In the comments section, some also referred to them as the "cutest couple" and the "best couple." Many speculated that they were headed to Udaipur for Hardik and Natasa's wedding.

According to sources, cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, known for her role in the music video DJ Wale Babu, will renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day. On Monday, the couple was seen at Mumbai airport with their son Agastya Pandya, accompanied by Hardik's brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma, and their son Kavir.

As reported by ANI, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are planning a white wedding to renew their vows. Along with this, they have also arranged traditional pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. The couple got engaged on January 1, 2020, on a cruise and later got married during the Covid-19 lockdown. They welcomed their son Agastya in July 2020.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has completed filming for her upcoming sports movie, Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is directed by Prosit Roy and will be released on Netflix, although an exact release date has not been announced yet. Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma, has produced the film under his production company, Clean Slate Filmz.