New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika is having the best time of her life as she accompanies her father and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in Dubai for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. As it's October 31, the Indian squad is also celebrating the spooky festival Halloween 2021 ahead of the second match against Newzealand.

The close-knit families of the cricketers celebrated the festival in their hotel on Saturday, and the pictures of the same are doing rounds on all social media platforms. All the kiddos were seen dressed in spooky outfits carrying pumpkin baskets filled with candies and goodies. However, Anushka's daughter was dressed in a pretty fairy outfit with a unicorn headband.

Anushka took to her Instagram story to share adorable pics from the celebration. In the first post actress captioned the pic as “Happy Halloween from this cute bunch. Oh and @ishankishan too”

Here have a look:

In another post, she along with Virat, Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and R Ashwin's wife posed with the kids. She captioned the group pic as, "And also from us"

Here have a look:



Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's son was dressed as a ghost in an all-white outfit, while R Ashwin's daughter Aadhya & Akira and Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira were seen adorning capes and carrying pumpkin basket.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković 💜 (@natasastankovic__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒫𝓇𝒾𝓉𝒽𝒾 𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓌𝒾𝓃 (@prithinarayanan)

In all the pics, Vamika's face is hidden from the camera as the couple has decided not to reveal her face until she has an understanding of "what social media is". Also, the couple has requested the paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures of her.

On the work front, Anushka is producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut, alongside actress Triptii Dimri. The actress is yet to announce her next film.

