New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anuska Sharma is one of the top actresses in the B-Town. On Sunday, Anushka Sharma took her social media to drop some throwback pictures where she can be seen spreading her infectious smiles. In the sunkissed pics, Anushka Sharma smiling and shining like anything.

Her radiant smile in a pink shirt and blue denim with mesmerizing background has left the internet in awe. The actress is currently in South Africa along with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She shared the pics on Instagram and captioned it 'This Day was....# Throwback".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka has been sharing photos from her South Africa trip very often on Instagram. Earlier she had posted a pic in the bright sun and posing in a white sun T-shirt and blue jeans. She captioned the pic " Sunny Side Up"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Recently Anushka had requested media to not click or share her daughter Vamika's picture anywhere after Vamika's face was captured during an Ind vs Sa match on TV.

Taking to Instagram she requested the media to not publish any pics of her daughter and wrote, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!"

Meanwhile, On the work front, Anushka recently shared the teaser of her next movie The Chakda Express. She also announced her new web series named Mai which will stream on Netflix. She made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab ne Bana di Jodi. She is known for her movies like, Jab tak hai Jaan, PK, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh