Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress Co-Star Anshul Chauhan's Lovely Fan Moment With Virat Kohli | Watch

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' in London. The actress brought a grinning smile to her co-star's face when she organized a surprise meeting with Virat Kohli. The actress planned a surprise meeting of Anshul Chauhan with Virat Kohli making it a fan moment.

Anshul's birthday became more special when she saw Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram, Anshul shared her excitement by sharing a video and a picture with Virat Kohli. In the video shared by Anshul, the co-star can be seen overjoyed as she stands next to Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, in another picture, Anshul can be seen standing next to the former India skipper as she keeps her hand on her mouth. The grinning smile of the Anshul can be seen in the pictures and videos.

Sharing the video, Anshul wrote, “Absolute fan moment!! My birthday is made, and I can’t believe I saw and met the one and only Virat Kohli. Can’t stop grinning still just like in the pictures here. Thaaaank you for this moment @anushkasharma. Happy birthday to me."

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshul Chauhan (@anshul14chauhan)

As soon as Anshul shared the picture, Anushka took to the comment section and dropped a laughing emoji. Apart from the actress, social media influencerDolly Singh wrote, “Happy birthday love" and actor Rytash Rathore commented, “Omg too cute! Happy birthday Anshul."

Anshul has starred in several films including Zero in 2018, Bicchoo Kha Khel, Taj Mahal 1989, and Shubh Mangal Savdhan.

About Chakda Xpress

Back on January 6, Anushka announced that she s will be playing the titular role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami in the film.

Sharing the teaser, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

The movie will hit the big screens next year.