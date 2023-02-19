Anushka Sharma's Caption On Caffeine Will Make You Scream 'Relatable' | See pic

Anushka Sharma is considered by her fans as one of the most relatable Bollywood stars, as the actress always shares funny and relatable posts on Instagram.

Despite her absence from the big screen for some years now, she has kept her fans informed through her Instagram profile. She is highly active on social media and frequently offers glimpses of her personal and professional life to her fans and followers.

This morning, the actress dropped a picture and gave her fans a sneak peek of how she is spending her Sunday.

Anushka's Instagram Post:

It seems Anushka had a busy schedule this Sunday and was unable to take a break. She recently posted on her Instagram stories a glimpse of her morning.

The image showed her satisfying her caffeine cravings by drinking coffee from a large, red coffee mug. She was dressed in a white t-shirt with her hair tied back in a ponytail. Wearing a simple gold chain, she opted not to wear any makeup. Shared the photo on the Instagram Stories, she wrote, "The coffee cup I need this morning."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to appear in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress, which is about the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. In the film, Anushka will play the role of a talented cricketer. Prior to this, she had made a guest appearance in the song Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the film Qala.

Anushka also recently featured in Netflix's The Romantics, a show that explores the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, as well as Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films Studios.

During the show, Anushka revealed that when Aditya Chopra was directing her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, he asked her to keep her debut a secret from everyone, including her parents.

"Everything was under wraps. Nobody knew about it and Adi didn't want anybody to know that I was the lead actor. Adi literally said to me, 'you can't tell anybody. You cannot even tell your parent.' I said, 'Huh?'" she said.