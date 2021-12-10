New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are 'Man and Wife' and the pics of their dreamy wedding is doing rounds on all social media platforms. Ever since then, the couple has been receiving congratulatory messages from B-town celebs, but the funniest wish came from the couple's soon-to-be neighbour, Anushka Sharma.

The actress took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable picture, along with a hearty yet funny message. Calling the newly-wed couple, "Beautiful people", she wrote, "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds."

Here have a look:

For unversed, last year in July, Vicky Kaushal rented the 8th floor in the ultra-luxurious building, Rajmahal in Juhu. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also own two floors in the same building.

"Vicky decided to move out of his parents’ house located in Andheri earlier this year. He along with Kaif rented a place in Juhu where they will be paying a rent of Rs 8 lakhs per month. After marriage, the two actors will move into their new home and that is where Kaif is expected to do her grihapravesh rituals after the marriage. The two families are going to be present for the ceremony which is expected to take place next week. The preparations for the ceremony are already underway in Mumbai," News18.com quoted a source.

Not just Anushka and Virat, the couple will be the neighbour of director Mukesh Chhabra. The casting director took to his Instagram handle and congratulated the couple calling them "Hamare Padosi".

Here have a look:

Reportedly, Katrina would be doing her grihapravesh in the new pad with Vicky Kaushal after they return from Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the couple got married on Thursday according to Hindu rituals.

