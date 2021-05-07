Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have donated Rs 2 crore and aims to raise Rs 7 crore through the initiative. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's 'It' couple Anushka Sharma and Indian skipper Virat Kholi have started a fundraiser 'In This Together' to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India. The celebrity couple has donated Rs 2 crore and aims to raise Rs 7 crore through the initiative. The money raised through this fundraiser will be used in providing vaccination, beds, medical oxygen, medical manpower, telemedicine facilities and vaccination awareness.

Taking to their social media handle, Anuska posted a video wherein the couple urged their fans to join the initiative. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time. Click on the link in my bio to make an impact. Mask up! Stay home! Stay safe! 🇮🇳 @actgrants @kettoindia #InThisTogether #ActNow #OxygenForEveryone #TogetherWeCan #SocialForGood"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Talking about Virat Kohli, he was recently leading Royal Challengers Banglore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The event got suspended after several players across teams were tested COVID-19 positive.

Well, Anushka and Virat are not the first ones to start a fundraiser. Last week, global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas started a fundraiser, and so far, the couple has collected Rs 6.6 crore through this initiative.

Meanwhile, other B-town celebs, including Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, have also contributed to help the country in fighting COVID-19.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv