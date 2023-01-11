Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Share Unseen Pictures With Vamika On Her 2nd B'Day | See Here

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli embraced parenthood two years ago and their daughter Vamika turned two today. On her birthday, parents Anushka and Virat posted some adorable and unseen pictures on social media and their fans can't get enough of this cuteness.

Sharing the picture with Vamika, Anushka wrote, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."

In the picture, Anushka can be seen holding her daughter and embracing her. Virat Kohli was all hearts for this adorable picture. Virat also posted a beautiful picture with Vamika on her 2nd birthday. He wrote, "My heartbeat is 2".

Virat and Anushka do not share their daughter's picture on social media and also ask paps to avoid doing so.

Earlier, Virat posted an adorable family picture in which he can be seen walking on a beach with his daughter and Anushka. He wrote, "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan."

Recently, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli marked their 5th wedding anniversary and Anushka posted some hilarious memes on Instagram to celebrate this special day.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!"

She further wrote, "Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on a hospital bed a day after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5- some random fellow. Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-postable with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress. The movie will release on Netflix in 2023. She has wrapped up a scheduled shooting of the film. She was in Kolkata with her daughter to shoot for Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami.