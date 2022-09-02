Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Buy Farmhouse In Alibaug For Rs 19 Cr | Deets Inside

Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and never fail to give major couple goals to their fans. Now, according to the latest reports, Virat and Anushka have bought a plush farmhouse in Alibaug on the occasion of Ganpati. The couple is spending around Rs 19 crores on the farmhouse, as per the reports.

According to a report by Times Of India, the farmhouse will be set up on 8 acres of land near Zirad. Moreover, a deposit of Rs 1 crore and 15 lakhs has already been made to the government treasury. The well-known real estate company named Samira Habitats did the transactions.

Times Of India also reported that the couple inspected the place six months but couldn't lock the venue due to Virat's busy schedule.

Apart from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma also bought the house in Alibaug.

Moreover, Virat Kohli reportedly leased out a massive space at Kishore Kumar’s Juhu house, Gouri Kunj, in Mumbai. As per the reports, the cricketer has been planning to open a luxurious restaurant at the place.

On the work front, Virat Kohli is currently busy with the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is working on her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. The movie is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

While announcing the film, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

She added, "It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Anushka also shared some behind the scene footage of the film. Chakda Xpress is slated to release on Netflix next year.