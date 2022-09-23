Anushka Sharma's Struggle To Click A Good Picture Is So Relatable | See Here

ANUSHKA Sharma is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media and always keeps her fans updated. She has been busy preparing for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress' and took her time off to click some pictures. Meanwhile, Anushka feels that she did not get the right picture for her Instagram and her post is very relatable.

Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, "Ek bhi photo acchi nahin lagi mujhe! Toh Maine socha hamesha acchi photo daalna hai yeh kissne kaha? Toh yeh hain Meri ok ok type photos jo main naa daalti lekin apni keemti saans inko kheechne main use kari hai toh post karna toh banta hai. Chalo ok bye."

Anushka can be seen wearing an oversized brown hoodie in the pictures and paired it with black pants. She also wore black sunglasses.

Earlier, Anushka shared an adorable picture with Virat on Instagram and also wrote that she misses him. She wrote, "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post". Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh are all hearts for Anushka's 'Missing Hubby too much post'.

Anushka recently took her daughter Vamika for a play date. But the actress showed her goofy side as she can be seen enjoying herself in the park. She wrote, "I had a great day at the play park that we took our daughter to."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the movie will release on Netflix. Announcing Chakda Xpress, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

The movie will release on Netflix next year. Anushka has shared some glimpses from Chakda Xpress on social media.