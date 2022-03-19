New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday issued a statement announcing that she is stepping away from her production company, Clean Slate Filmz. She shared the news with fans on her official Instagram account and mentioned that she is going to dedicate her time to her "first love", i.e. acting.

"Onwards and Upwards @kans26 @officialcsfilms! My best wishes are always with you!" Anushka wrote while sharing the news of her exit from Clean Slate Filmz.

"When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today," she added in her note.

Anushka also said, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

For the unversed, Clean Slate Filmz is an Indian film production and distribution company established by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma in October 2013. Based in Mumbai, it mainly produces and distributes Hindi films and web series. Their debut venture, the crime-thriller 'NH10' was a co-production between Clean Slate Filmz and Phantom Films, distributed by Eros International. Following the success of their maiden production venture 'NH10', Clean Slate Filmz released their next production 'Phillauri', a romantic comedy directed by Anshai Lal and starring Anushka Sharma in the lead alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, and Mehreen Pirzada. It also produced 'Pari', 'Paatal Lok', and 'Bulbbul'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha