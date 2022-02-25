New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The actress has recently shared a new update on her social media, and it is all about her workout preparations for the film. Anushka will be essaying the role of Jhulan Goswami in the film, and the movie is based on the former Indian captain's life.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anushka shared a set of pictures where she shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the upcoming film. The actress can be seen focusing on the craft of bowling as she shared two photos from her practice sessions. The first picture is a closeup of her hand as she learns to grip the cricket ball, while in other picture is of Anushka herself in a black T-shirt and sunglasses.

The actress is definitely in action this time. Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "Grip by grip," and added the hashtags "prep" and "Chakda Xpress."

The post garnered above 9 lakh likes in three hours and above 3 thousand comments. Fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, Jhulan Goswami herself supported Anushka as she commented, "Very nice" and added a thumbs up, claps, and raised hands emojis. Another comment was from Ankita Konwar as she wrote, "yass" and dropped clapping hand emojis.

Back on January 06, the actress posted a teaser of sorts for Chakda Xpress with the one-minute video. Sharing the video, she wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket."

"As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story, and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India, and the film is our celebration of her spirit," Anushka added.

The teaser received a tremendous amount of love from fans and other Bollywood actors including Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

