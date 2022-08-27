Anushka Sharma Shows Off Her Million Dollar Smile, Shares Glimpse Of 'Chakda Xpress' Practice Session

Anushka Sharma is currently preparing for her upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress'. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and Anushka has left no stone unturned to prepare for the role. Anushka has been giving her fans updates about her practice sessions for the film as well and has shared many pictures and videos. Recently, she shared some photos from her practice session.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Don’t be fooled by that smile".

Arjun Kapoor had a hilarious comment on Anushka's post. She wrote, "See I was right in my bday post".

Anushka has already wrapped up shooting for the first schedule of Chakda Xpress. Sharing this news, she wrote, "SCHEDULE ONE DONE. More to follow..#ChakdaXpress".

She also shared a video of Chakda Xpress table read. Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, "Will strive to bring my all to the table".

Earlier this year, Anushka announced Chakda Xpress with a teaser. Sharing the video, she wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, Anushka praised the hard work of the cricketer and her teammates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India. She added, "It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' in 2018. Meanwhile, Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix.