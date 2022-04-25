New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is on a completely new journey, as the actress is putting her blood and sweat into preparation for the upcoming project Chakda Xpress. The actress always shares videos and pictures from her practice session. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit big screens.

On Monday, the actress dropped a video from her prep session, and the video is clearly depicting Anushka's hard work for the film. The video features the actress practising her bowling in the sweltering summer, the next clips show her taking a break to sip water and wiping down her sweat.

Sharing the video, Anushka Sharma wrote, “That's how the last few days have been!” she also added sun, heat and bat ball emojis in the caption. She also dropped the hashtags “prep”, “Chakda Xpress” and “Get Sweat Go”.

Take a look at Anushka's post here:

Soon after the video went online, fans spammed the comment section of the post. Even the actress got a thumbs up from Jhulan Goswami, whose life the film is based on. Appreciating the post, Jhulan dropped hearts, claps, and happy emojis. Jhulan Goswami is a former captain of the India national women's cricket team.

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, also dropped a comment on Anushka's post. She dropped fire emojis on the comment section. For the unversed, Anushka's husband Virat Kohli and Dhanashree's husband Yuzvendra Chahal have played together for the Indian national men's cricket team.

Back on January 6, Anushka announced that she s will be playing the titular role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami in the film. The actress took to her social media and shared the teaser of the film, and wrote a long caption along with it.

Sharing the teaser, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

Take a look at the teaser here :

Anuska last appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Chakda Xpress will mark Anushka's return to silver screens after giving birth to daughter Vamika, whom she welcomed with her husband Virat Kohli in 2021.

