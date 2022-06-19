New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress had a gala time on her vacation in the Maldives, and how do we know? It's her Instagram post that is the proof. The actress has shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her vacation. Recently the actress took to her social media profile and shared a video where she can be seen cycling around an island, with one-year-old daughter Vamika Kohli riding a pillion.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a video where she can be seen riding a cycle while her one-year-old daughter sits in a riding pillion. The actress through her caption expressed her wish to ‘pedal back’ to the Maldives.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "Best memories with my beloved two, pedal me back!"

The video begins with Anushka riding a bicycle across several locations on the island. In the first clip, she can be seen wearing an orange swimsuit paired with a hat.

Take a look at Anushka's post here:

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "What fun!!! And how gorgeous is this place!" Another gushed, “That back seat company,” along with a heart emoticon.

A few days ago, Anushka shared some pictures from the vacation in an orange swimsuit. Even her husband Virat Kohli, also shared some pictures from the beach.

Anushka and Virat have always requested paparazzi to not click pictures of daughter Vamika. However, while returning from the trip Vamika was clicked by the paparazzi at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. While the media did not use the picture, some pictures were printed by some publications.

Meanwhile, on Anushka's work front, the actress was last seen in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Zero. The actress is now gearing up for the shoot of her upcoming film Chakda Express. The film is a biopic and is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

