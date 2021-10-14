New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Anushka Sharma is enoying every inch of her motherhood and keeps sharing glimpses of her little bundle of joy Vamika. Recently, too, the actress took to her official media handle to drop an adorable picture with her daughter where she is seen smiling and looking at her.

Anushka shared the picture on the occasion of durga ashtami and captioned it saying, "Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika... Happy Ashtami"

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

As soon as she shared the click, it has been gathering a lot of attention and is winning the the internet. The photo has garnered more than 3.4 million likes and a lot of comments from her colleagues and friends.

Her former co-star Ranveer Singh wrote, "oh-lay" with a few heart emojis while actress Priyanka Chopra also commented with a heart. Apart from them, Tahira Kashyap, Vaani Kapoor, Dhanashree Sharma too dropped their comments on Anushka's post.

For the unversed, Anushka and her star cricketer husband Virat, who are fondly called 'Virushka' by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The duo welcomed their little one Vamika on January 11 this year.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has two films in the pipeline which are Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal