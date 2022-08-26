Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Unseen Picture Of Brother Karnesh And Daughter Vamika

Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma turned a year older today (August 26). On the occasion of her brother's birthday, the actress shared an adorable of him holding Vamika. The picture is a throwback photo where Karnesh can be seen holding Vamika in his arms.

Maintaining the secrecy of Vamika's identity, Anushka dropped a heart emoji on the little munchkin's face. Sharing the picture, the Chakda Xpress actress wrote, “Love you."

Take a look at the picture here:

The same picture was shared by Karnesh on his Instagram handle. Sharing the picture, Karnesh dropped several heart emojis and wrote "More".

For the unversed, Vamika is Anushka and cricketer Virat Kholi's daughter. The couple tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed the baby girl in 2021.

Meanwhile, the brother and sister duo are the co-founders of Clean Slate Filmz production house. However, earlier this year, the actress informed her fans that she stepped from the role of a producer in order to focus on her acting. The Clean Slate Filmz production has created a bunch of films and series including NH10, Pari, Bulbbul and the much-talked-about series Paatal Lok.

Currently, Anushka is gearing up for her upcoming release Chakda Xpress. This will mark Anushka's comeback to the big screens after four years. The actress was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. This is Anushka's first film after the birth of her daughter Vamika. Right now, Anushka is in England for her film.

Anushka is an active social media user and often shares updates on her Instagram handle. She shared a glimpse of the preparations on her Instagram story section.

About Chakda Xpress

The film is a biopic of Jhulan Goswami and will hit the big screens on Feb 02, 2023. The movie is helmed by Prosit Roy.

Back on January 6, Anushka announced that she s will be playing the titular role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami in the film. The actress took to her social media and shared the teaser of the film, and wrote a long caption along with it.