Anushka Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Goofy Side On His Birthday | See Unseen Pics

ANUSHKA Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give major couple goals to their fans and people adore that they are each other's biggest cheerleaders. On Virat Kohli's birthday, Anushka shared some of his unseen pictures and we can also see Virat's goofy side in this post.

Sharing some unseen goofy pictures of Virat, Anushka wrote, "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way."

In the pictures, Virat can be seen making some funny and goofy faces and can also be seen holding his daughter Vamika.

When India won the cricket match against Pakistan, Anushka praised Virat's amazing performance. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali!"

She added, "You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

"So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she wrote.

Anushka also shared an adorable picture with Virat on Instagram and also wrote that she misses him. She wrote in the caption, "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post". Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh are all hearts for Anushka's 'Missing Hubby too much post'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress. The movie will release on Netflix in 2023.