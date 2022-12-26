Anushka Sharma Poses Along With Santa Claus At Her Christmas Celebrations, BFF Katrina Kaif Has THIS To Say | Take A Look

Anushka Sharma was one happy bird this Christmas 2022. The actor took to her social media account to post inside pictures from her celebrations of the festival and it was all things fun.

Taking to her Instagram account, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures of her Christmas 2022 celebrations. But what was more special was the ‘Zero’ actor celebrated the day not just with her close ones, but with Santa Claus himself!

Along with the pictures, Anushka Sharma wrote, “T’was a great day with friends and family and lots of good food and now please enjoy photos of me by myself because no one is ever happy with their own photo in a group picture.” Take a look at the pictures here:

Katrina Kaif took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Best caption.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka Sharma last featured in a full-fledged role in Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Zero’ in 2018. The actor has since taken a break from acting to focus on her personal life.

Anushka Sharma along with husband Virat Kohli welcomed their first child together, a baby girl in January 2021. The actor has since been seen spending time with her family.

The ‘Band Baaja Baraat’ star was recently seen in a cameo role in brother Karnesh Ssharma’s production ‘Qala’. Anushka Sharma, while talking about her special appearance in the song ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’, said that she enjoyed playing a yesteryear actor in her appearance.

“I did this song for the fun of it. No other reason whatsoever and I enjoyed myself doing it! I had fun playing a yesteryear actress. and I’m really happy to see the reactions from people for my special appearance. I wasn’t expecting that people would like it so much but I’m glad that they have and are happy to see me on screen after sometime,” the actor added.

Anushka Sharma will soon be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic, ‘Chakda Xpress’. The film will have a direct to digital release on OTT giant Netflix.