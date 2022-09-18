Anushka Sharma's 'Missing Hubby' Virat Kohli Post Will Melt Your Heart | See Pic

ANUSHKA Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved and adorable couples in Bollywood and never fail to give major couple goals. From posting beautiful pictures on social media to being each other's biggest cheerleader, Anushka and Virat are indeed a power couple. Anushka shared an adorable picture with Virat on Instagram and also wrote that she misses him.

She wrote in the caption, "The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person #MissingHubby too much post". Zoya Akhtar and Ranveer Singh are all hearts for Anushka's 'Missing Hubby too much post'.

Earlier, Anushka posted pictures with Virat in which the couple can be seen enjoying their coffee. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra loved these beautiful photos.

Anushka also posted a behind the scene picture from a set with Virat. In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in a blue jacket. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Chakda Xpress. Based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, the movie will release on Netflix. Announcing Chakda Xpress, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket."

She added, "It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women’s cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan’s story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit."

Anushka has shared some glimpses from Chakda Xpress on social media. The movie will release on Netflix next year.