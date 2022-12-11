Anushka Sharma Marks 5th Wedding Anniversary With Virat Kohli In The Funniest Way, Leaves Netizens In Splits | See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are the most loved couple in Bollywood and the couple is celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today. Apart from giving major couple goals to their fans, Anushka and Virat also share the same sense of humour with makes them a perfect couple. Anushka posted some hilarious memes on Instagram to mark her 5th wedding anniversary with Virat and it has left everyone in splits.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

She further wrote, "Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on a hospital bed a day after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5- some random fellow. Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER."

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in Chakda Xpress. The movie will release on Netflix in 2023. She has wrapped up a scheduled shooting of the film. She was in Kolkata with her daughter to shoot for Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami.