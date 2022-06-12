New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and never fails to impress the audience with her spectacular performances in her films. But Anushka also impresses her fans with her drop-dead gorgeous pictures on social media. Now the actress has shared some pictures from her vacation, and she looks stunning.

Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, "The result of taking your own photos".

Dia Mirza is all hearts for these pictures. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, "cutie", with heart emoticons. Anushka looks beautiful in orange swimwear and paired the outfit with a hat, oversized orange top and necklace. The actress also posted some pictures on her Instagram story, showing how she took these pictures. She wrote, "A 3 second timed-photo, Most looked like this and this. Over and Out".

Earlier, Anushka shares her look for Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. She wrote, "Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine". Anushka looked absolutely stunning in a black long gown and paired it with gold accessories and wore high-heel. She opted for beachy waves for her hair and kept her make-up minimal.

The actress is also prepping for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress and shared a glimpse of her table read. She wrote, "Will strive to bring my all to the table #TableRead #ChakdaXpress #FilmPrep". In the video, she can be seen reading the script and interacting with the cast and crew of the film.

Chakda Xpress is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Announcing the film, Anushka wrote, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket." The movie will stream on Netflix, but the release date of the film is not announced yet. Anushka was last seen in Zero in 2018, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

