New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was on a vacation recently and shared some beautiful pictures on social media. The actress often posts stunning photos on social media and her fans can't stop swooning over those beautiful photos. Now, Anushka has shared some more pictures from her vacation and we can't stop gushing over them.

Sharing the pictures, Anushka wrote, "When the sun made me shy".

In the pictures, she can be seen a black swimsuit and paired it with a hat and a pair of hoop earrings. In the second picture, Anushka can be seen standing far away at the beach and we can see the full of view of the ocean.

Fans have spammed the comment section with heart and fie emoticons. Aditi Rao Hydari commented with a heart emoji as well. The actress was in the Maldives recently with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika.

Earlier, Anushka shared a beautiful picture in an orange monokini. She paired it with a hat, oversized orange top and necklace. Sharing the photos, Anushka wrote, "The result of taking your own photos".

Anushka attended Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash recently and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in those pictures. She wore a black long gown and paired it with gold accessories and wore high-heel. She went for a wavy hair look and kept her make-up minimal. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Two hours past my bedtime but looking fine".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will star in a sports drama biopic Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of Indian cricket Jhulan Goswami. The actress has posted several videos and pictures from her practise sessions and also shared a video from her table read of Chakda Xpress. The actress was last seen in Zero in 2018, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav