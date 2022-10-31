'An Absolute Disgrace, Where Is The Line?' Anushka Sharma Lashes Out Over Invasion Of Virat Kohli's Privacy

Anushka Sharma is furious and she has strongly reacted to the video that was leaked from her husband Virat Kohli's room. Virat Kohli, who is currently stationed in Australia for the ongoing T20 WC 2022 on Monday shared a post about the invasion of his privacy in the Indian team's hotel room on Monday. He lashed out at fans for doing so and said that the video made him feel paranoid.

Soon after Virat's post, Anushka also took to her social handled and called out on fans for invading someone's privacy. She questioned 'where is the line?' and claimed it was the worst thing to happen to human beings.

“Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?,” Anushka wrote on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, several other celebs and cricketers also reacted to the same video and condemned it. 'Horrible behaviour', commented Varun Dhawan while Arjun Kapoor commented, "Absolutely unethical & uncool..."

Earlier, Virat expressed his unhappiness on the viral video and said, “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.” Commenting on his post, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today” and Varun Dhawan had commented, “Horrible behaviour”.